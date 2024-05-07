Mumbai [India], : Following his side's seven wicket loss to Mumbai Indians , Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins admitted that his side fell short with the bat and they wanted as much as they could score at Wankhede. "At Wankhede, you want as many runs...": SRH skipper Cummins following loss to MI

During the defence of 174 run target, SRH gained the upper hand with three quick wickets but a Suryakumar Yadav masterclass denied them their seventh win of the season. MI register their fourth win in the season and keep the playoff hopes alive.

After the match, Cummins said during the post-match presentation, "Probably a couple short . At the Wankhede you want as many as you can get. That wicket had a little bit of help in it so we were definitely in the game. It is T20 cricket, and it does not always work out. Suryakumar played really well. We like playing at home, we will wait and see what is ahead of us."

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to field first. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals from the beginning and it was knocks from Travis Head and skipper Pat Cummins that took SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs.

In the run chase, MI lost their top order early and was reeling at 31/3. It was then that Suryakumar and Tilak Varma launched a counter attack which guided MI to a win with 16 balls left.

Suryakumar took home the 'Player of the Match' honour.

MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses, giving them eight points. SRH is at fourth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.

