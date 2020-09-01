e-paper
Home / Cricket / Australia appoints cricket icon Matthew Hayden as trade envoy to India

Australia appoints cricket icon Matthew Hayden as trade envoy to India

Hayden, 48, is a former international cricketer, who played 103 Tests and 161 One Day Internationals for Australia. He has scored 40 international centuries. He was made Member of the Order of Australia in 2010 for his sporting excellence.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Matthew Hayden during a commentary stingt in IPL.
Matthew Hayden during a commentary stingt in IPL.(BCCI Photo)
         

The Australian government has appointed former cricketer Matthew Hayden and Indian-origin politician Lisa Singh as trade envoys for advancing business ties with India. Three new appointments to the board of the Australia-India Council were announced on Monday. Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said, “Ashok Jacob has been reappointed as chair, and will be joined by three new board members.”

Lisa Singh, former Labor Party Senator from Tasmania, would be the Deputy Chair. Former Victoria Premier Ted Baillieu and former cricketer Hayden are the other new members.

The council plays an important role in advancing Australia’s foreign and economic policy interests with India, Payne said.

Hayden has served as board member in the Institute for Australia India Engagement since 2018.

Jacob has served as chair of the council since 2014. He is the executive chairman of investment management group Ellerston Capital.

Singh has represented Tasmania in the Federal Senate from 2010 to 2019. She is a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from the government of India for her service as a person of Indian heritage in fostering friendly relations between India and Australia.

Former Victoria premier Baillieu has been a member of the Victorian Legislative Assembly from 1999 to 2014. He was conferred the Ashoka Medal from the Australia India Business Council, Victoria, in 2013.

