Australia in Pakistan: A 24-year-long pause

Twenty-four years doesn’t feel that long back when you are told it’s actually 1998. Yet it feels almost medieval when you go through grainy footage of Australia’s last tour of Pakistan: some bite-sized videos on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Twitter handle and a few longer and better quality ones by Fox Sports on robelinda2’s YouTube channel. Under dark Rawalpindi skies and in the blistering dusty heat of Karachi and Peshawar, cricket was played on hard pitches and sunburnt outfields over five days. It was a time when bats hadn’t morphed into clubs, draws were invaluable, Saleem Malik would walk out to bat in his signature white helmet and tobacco companies could dominate in-stadia advertisements.

Roofless stands with concrete seats and an overenthusiastic deployment of police almost always meant cricket had arrived in the subcontinent. And like the backdrop, the results stayed more or less unchanged irrespective of the nation being visited: India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka (Bangladesh were still two years away from their inaugural Test). Having just lost in India, Australia were potentially staring at another defeat given that hadn’t won in Pakistan since the Richie Benaud-led team in 1959. Internally, Australia were on shaky ground, this being the time when the erstwhile Australian Cricket Board (ACB) was considering splitting the captaincy, leading to Mark Taylor drafting his resignation in November 1997. The only reason Taylor didn’t go ahead with it was because he was told that the calendar in 1998 would be split into distinct Test and limited-over phases.

No Warne, no problem

In terms of personnel too, Australia were venturing into uncharted territory with Shane Warne out with a shoulder problem and Glenn McGrath recovering from injury. Colin Miller, who was still some time away from making a splash with his hairstyle, was selected after taking 67 wickets in the Sheffield Shield. Also included were Stuart MacGill and Gavin Robertson with Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz completing the bowling bench. But no Warne and barely two fast bowlers in McGrath and Fleming? Australia sure looked short-staffed with just 13 selections. Pakistan, on the contrary, were almost on the brink of fielding a dream team with Saeed Anwar, Aamer Sohail, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Malik, Moin Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed manning important positions. Almost because Waqar Younis was ruled out with an elbow injury sustained in the County season.

This series was also like no other, mainly because this was when Sohail, Akram and several top players were asked to appear before the Justice Qayyum Inquiry into match-fixing allegations. Taylor and Mark Waugh too made time to share evidence from their 1994 tour of Pakistan. That cricket often was second lead to the bigger story of the inquiry was indication of the emotions the tour evoked. Not everything was cordial and Pakistan, quite understandably, weren’t quite themselves on such an important tour. Still, on paper, Pakistan went into the first Test in Rawalpindi with a distinct advantage.

But Australia upended all that in the matter of an innings. Anwar lived up to his reputation and piled 145 in his opening act but with no other Pakistani batter crossing even 40, they folded for 269. Miller—who was both third seamer and second spinner according to the requirement—removed Malik and MacGill, playing just his second Test, took 5/66. After being reduced to 28/3, Australia came up with a memorable response with Steve Waugh (157) sharing a 198-run stand with Michael Slater (108). Darren Lehmann fell two short of a century and Ian Healy’s fighting 82 propelled Australia to 513. In reply, Pakistan were dismissed for 145 as Australia ended a 14 match-losing streak in Pakistan with an innings-and-99-run win.

334 not out

The next two Tests petered out into draws but Peshawar will always hold a special place in Australian cricket history after Taylor batted for over 12 hours to declare unbeaten on 334, equalling Sir Don Bradman’s highest Test score and becoming the fifth Australian to score a Test triple century. It wasn’t supposed to go that way at first. Final ball of the second day, Ijaz Ahmed pounced on Taylor’s flick at forward short leg to deny him that single that would have seen him go past Bradman.

Still, Taylor had enough time. In his autobiography ‘Out of my comfort zone’, Steve Waugh remembers the next morning. “The declaration the next morning came as a shock to me because at breakfast I had sat opposite Mark and to me it seemed that he was inclined to bat on for a further 40 minutes,” writes Waugh. Taylor declared, which at that time felt right because Australia needed time to force a result. Giving up the only chance to be Australia’s highest ever Test scorer when he was barely a year away from retirement was a huge call for Taylor.

With 513 runs at 128.25, Taylor was named Australia’s Man of the Series one month after his batting had come under the scanner. Healy had surpassed Rod Marsh’s record of 355 dismissals to become Test cricket’s most prolific wicket-keeper in Rawalpindi. Pakistan’s batting was underwhelming barring Anwar—who scored 290 runs in two Tests–and Ijaz Ahmed who also scored two hundreds while aggregating 280 runs. There was no continuity in their bowling plans as well. Akram withdrew from the second Test due to a throat infection, a day after he was named at the inquiry by bookmaker Raja Aftab as allegedly being involved in match-fixing. Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed took just six wickets as the rest of the bowling struggled to contain Australia.

For Australia, this 1-0 victory was the catalyst to forming the nucleus of a world-beating squad that won 16 Tests in a row under Waugh between 1999 and 2001. It also set up the perfect stage for a spicy follow-up tour, like how the 2004 India series panned out after 2001. But when more compelling factors led to cancellation of the next several tours, it caused irreparable damage to a rivalry that essentially fed off the energy of home grounds. Adam Gilchrist hasn’t played in Pakistan, nor has Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Brett Lee or Mitchell Johnson. On Pakistan’s side, you can’t really think beyond what only Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq could have achieved. In 24 years, cricket lost out on several anecdotes of one of the most storied rivalries. But all that’s set to change next Friday when Australia line up against Pakistan, once again in Pakistan.