Australia retain same squad for remainder of Ashes series

Skipper Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad on Thursday for third test at Melbourne Cricket Ground after missing the second match in the series in Adelaide.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Reuters | , Sydney

Cricket Australia confirmed they would retain the same squad for the remainder of the Ashes series on Monday as the hosts moved to the brink of claiming a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against England.

Cummins was ruled out of the Adelaide pink ball test as the result of being a close contact of a COVID-19 case and returned home to New South Wales to serve a period of isolation.

Hazlewood missed the second test with a side injury sustained in the opening clash in Brisbane, which the hosts won by nine wickets.

Debutant Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson replaced the duo in the bowling attack for Adelaide but there was no let-up in Australia's domination of the series.

The selectors saw no need for any changes in personnel, although Marcus Harris might be concerned about his spot in the opening partnership after scoring just 38 runs in four innings so far in the series.

After the Boxing Day test, which starts on Dec. 26, the series concludes with the New Year test in Sydney and a day-night clash in Hobart.

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

 

