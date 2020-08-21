e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Australia’s Vlaeminck out, Perry a doubt for New Zealand series

Australia’s Vlaeminck out, Perry a doubt for New Zealand series

“Ellyse is progressing well from a significant hamstring injury and we want to give her every chance to be available for selection,” head selector Shawn Flegler said in a news release.

cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:45 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
Ellyse Perry of Australia
Ellyse Perry of Australia(Getty Images)
         

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of Australia’s limited overs series against New Zealand by injury, while all-rounder Ellyse Perry was named in the squad on Friday but subject to fitness.

Vlaeminck suffered a stress fracture to her foot on the eve of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in February and will miss the series and the Women’s Big Bash League after a setback in her recuperation.

Twice ICC women’s cricketer of the year, Perry is recovering from surgery on a hamstring injury she sustained during the T20 World Cup, which Australia won in front of 86,174 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in early March.

“Ellyse is progressing well from a significant hamstring injury and we want to give her every chance to be available for selection,” head selector Shawn Flegler said in a news release.

Vlaeminck’s absence offers an opportunity to uncapped bowler Maitlan Brown and her fellow quick Belinda Vakarewa, who both missed the T20 World Cup but were named in Friday’s 18-woman squad.

Australia will face the White Ferns in three T20s and three one-dayers starting in late September but the schedule has yet to be firmly fixed because of uncertainties caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The schedule for the series has matches in both New South Wales and Queensland but, given the current COVID situation, changes may be required,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney Editing by Robert Birsel)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputNEET  2020 Admit CardChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In