Australia to host Test series v Pakistan and West Indies

May 14, 2023

Teams from three countries will tour Australia next summer, Cricket Australia said on Sunday, with the men's test fixtures taking place during a truncated window in December and January.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Dean Elgar (R) on the third day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa at the MCG in Melbourne on December 28, 2022.
Australia's men's team, the World Test Championship finalists, will play Pakistan in three tests from Dec. 14-Jan. 7, before taking on the West Indies in a two-test series from Jan. 17-29.

The Pakistan series begins in Perth, followed by the traditional Boxing Day and New Year tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

The first test of the West Indies series will be in Adelaide, before the teams travel to Brisbane for a day-night test.

Australia will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies in February, in the build-up to next year's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Australia's women's will also play three ODIs and three T20s against the West Indies, followed by a multi-format series against South Africa culminating in a one-off test - the first-meeting between the teams in the longest format of the game.

