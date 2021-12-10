Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG score updates scorecard
cricket

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG score updates scorecard

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score: Follow live cricket score from Day 3 of the Brisbane Test between Australia and England.
Australia's Travis Head, right, celebrates after scoring a century during day two of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard: Travis Head smashed a brisk century to put Australia firmly in control of the first Ashes test on Thursday as England were hit by an injury crisis during a miserable day two in the field at the Gabba. Head's unbeaten 112 from 95 balls pushed Australia to 343 for seven -- a commanding 196-run lead over England's paltry first innings 147.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP