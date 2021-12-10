Home / Cricket / Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG score updates scorecard
cricket

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG score updates scorecard

  • Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score: Follow live cricket score from Day 3 of the Brisbane Test between Australia and England.
Australia's Travis Head, right, celebrates after scoring a century during day two of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Australia's Travis Head, right, celebrates after scoring a century during day two of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard: Travis Head smashed a brisk century to put Australia firmly in control of the first Ashes test on Thursday as England were hit by an injury crisis during a miserable day two in the field at the Gabba. Head's unbeaten 112 from 95 balls pushed Australia to 343 for seven -- a commanding 196-run lead over England's paltry first innings 147.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out