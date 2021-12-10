Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG score updates scorecard

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard: Travis Head smashed a brisk century to put Australia firmly in control of the first Ashes test on Thursday as England were hit by an injury crisis during a miserable day two in the field at the Gabba. Head's unbeaten 112 from 95 balls pushed Australia to 343 for seven -- a commanding 196-run lead over England's paltry first innings 147.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

