Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG live score updates scorecard

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score: Follow live cricket score from Day 4 of the Brisbane Test between Australia and England.
Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score: Joe Root and Dawid Malan kept the hopes alive for England as the two batters remained unbeaten by the end of Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday. At Stumps, England's score read 220/2-- trailing by 58 runs. Malan and Root have played unbeaten knocks of 80 and 86 runs respectively. Earlier, Australia managed to add 82 more runs to their overnight total on Day 2, extending the lead to 278. In the end, Australia was bowled out for 425 in the first innings.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

