Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa elect to bat against unchanged Australia

Live Score Australia vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019: Australia will take on South Africa in the final group stage match of Word Cup 2019 at Manchester. The last time these two sides met in a World Cup in England back in 1999, history was created. The semi-final ended in a tie but Australia went through to the finals by virtue of securing more points in super six stage. Since then the rivalry has always been the one to look forward to. But this time, it lacks the edge. Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals and South Africa were knocked out of the tournament a week ago. Yet, one can never take an Australia-South Africa World Cup match for granted. And if India beat Sri Lanka in the first match today then Australia will have to beat South Africa to finish on top of the table and face the fourth-ranked side in the semi-finals.

Follow Australia vs South Africa live updates here:

17:45 hrs IST Finch speaks Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. That’s what’s been pleasing from our point of view. Have continued to improve in all areas of the game. Unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone’s been chipping in, even with the bat.





17:37 hrs IST Playing XI Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi





17:36 hrs IST Faf speaks “Going to have a bat. Looks a good wicket. Forced change. Playing a second spinner. Hashim Amla got hit on the knee yesterday, he’s missing. Chance to look at Shamsi. Haven’t played our best cricket. Today is a big occassion. SA-AUS games are a big occasion to be part of.”





17:23 hrs IST TOSS South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Australia in Manchester





17:18 hrs IST Australia vs South Africa - RECAP Remember what happened when these two teams met in the World Cup contest in England the last time around? It was a crazy thriller. More of the same on the cards? Watch a recap below:





17:10 hrs IST Player Battles David Warner and Steve Smith will face off against South Africa for the first time since they were banned for 12 months for ball tampering. Here are the key player battles that could define the contest: AUS vs SA Player Battles





16:57 hrs IST South Africa predicted South Africa are likely to play the same team against the Aussies. This could be the farewell game for Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir. READ MORE: South Africa Predicted XI





16:45 hrs IST What to expect Apart from the table-top tussle and South Africa’s pride, this will also be the last ODI of South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir. The 40-year-old has announced that the Australia match will be his last appearance in international cricket. “Quite an emotional moment that I will be stepping on to the field one last time for an ODI for Cricket South Africa wholeheartedly thanking everyone who stood with me during my entire career and special thanks for Cricket South Africa to make my dream a reality. Will give it all I have tomorrow,” Tahir said



