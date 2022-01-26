Australian cricketers on edge ahead of Pakistan tour, mulling over security arrangements: Report

Australian cricketers are reportedly pondering their decision to tour Pakistan after an uptick in terror attacks in the Asian country. The historic tour is slated to start on March 3, marking Australia's first expedition in Pakistan after 24 long years.

"We're all toey about it," a source close to the team told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, putting a question mark over the tour's viability. Australia are scheduled to play three Test matches, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match in Pakistan.

Earlier, national selector George Bailey said he believed security plans were "very, very robust and very, very thorough" after multiple briefings for what would be the first Australian tour of the country since Mark Taylor's men visited in 1998.

"I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we'll announce the squad post that, but we're reasonably well down the track," Bailey told the reporters.

Last year, New Zealand had cancelled their Pakistan tour citing a security threat, which the host board asserted did not exist. It also led to England pulling out of the Pakistan tour, citing the “mental and physical well-being” of players and security concerns.

Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns, instead playing its away matches in the United Arab Emirates. The Taliban's taker of neighbouring country Afghanistan has complicated things further.

Uncertainty surrounds the tour after a bomb blast killed three people and wounded over 20 on Thursday. A separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility for the attack.

