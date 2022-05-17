Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australian Matthew Mott lined up as England limited overs coach: Reports

File photo of Matthew Mott(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Reuters |

Matthew Mott, head coach of the Australia women's team, is the front-runner to take charge of the England men's limited-overs side, according to media reports in both countries.

England put former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in charge of their test team earlier this month having decided to split the coach's roles after Chris Silverwood's exit in February.

Paul Collingwood, who led England to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2010, was in contention for the white ball role but Mott is set to land the job this week, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported.

Under Mott, the Australian women's team have won back-to-back T20 World Cups and the 2022 ODI World Cup.

The 48-year-old also oversaw their emphatic multi-format Ashes series victory against England this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
