Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Spice added to dead rubber, OMN captain says team ready to ‘crush’ AUS

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Live Score: It has been a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign for Australia. A combination of injuries, unsuitable conditions, and poor execution on game-days has led to them losing games to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, enough to knock them out of contention in the first group stage. Mitchell Marsh’s team missed massive names – including the captain himself, plus premier fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood – but the competitive Aussies won’t use that as an excuse. Oman will have had bigger expectations of themselves too heading into the tournament,a albeit in a tough group. They are staring at a campaign in which they would go back home winless, unless they are able to force another massive upset against the Aussies – something they are ready for, and licking their lips at the prospect of. "100% it is an opportunity,” said their captain Jatinder Singh in the lead-up to the game. “And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20, it's a game of momentum and moments. If you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So, Australia is not doing well at the moment... It's the best time to crush them." So the gauntlet is set. Nothing to play for, but plenty of pride left to gain and to save. If Oman can play at their best potential, Australia are there for the taking. ...Read More

