'I thought Women’s Test was proof': Impressed Michael Vaughan suggests ‘four days' matches

The one-off Test between Australia Women and England Women in Canberra witnessed a thrilling finish as the tourists hung on for a dramatic draw. England, who were asked to chase 257 runs in 48 overs on the final day, reached 245/9 at the close of play.

England were well on the course to secure the biggest fourth-innings chase in the history of women's Test cricket but the hosts produced a brilliant comeback to eke out a dra.

The tourist at one stage required 43 runs in the last 48 balls with seven wickets in hands, however, they ended up drawing the match with just a wicket left.

Reacting to the epic clash, former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that the contest depicts that four days can be a good game.

I thought the Womens Test match was prove that 4 days can be a good game .. Rain affected but with smart pro active captaincy it brought for a great game .. #WAshes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 30, 2022

Vaughan is not the first person to suggest shortening of Test matches. The ICC had earlier proposed to reduce Test matches by a day from the 2023-2031 cycle, which saw mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity.

Meanwhile, hosts Australia had started the final day at 12/2 after a major part of the third day was washed out due to rain.

Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry propped up Australia with a 91-run partnership and guided the team past the 100-run mark.

Also Read | 'I am still available for selection in T20Is': Ex-CSK star says he's 'fit enough' to play T20 World Cup in Australia

Sophie Ecclestone produced the breakthrough to end the stand while Charlotte Dean had Mooney trapped in front of the wicket.

After that Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner scored quickly during a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket as Australia managed to stretch their lead over 200. After the dismissal of McGrath and Gardner, Jess Jonassen smashed 14 off 6 as Lanning declared with the scorecard reading 216/7.

England started the chase on a positive note and looked on course for a magnificent victory until the Australian bowlers found their bearings.

First-innings centurion Heather Knight followed up her monumental 168 with a 54-ball 48, while Nat Sciver made a 62-ball 58.

Sophia Dunkley smashed 45 off just 32 balls but after her dismissal, none of the English players could get going with the bat.

-with PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON