Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record, becomes fastest to score 1000 T20I runs

Babar Azam became the fastest to reach 1000 runs in T20 Internationals as the 24-year old achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s third match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Azam -- ranked number one in Twenty20s -- slammed a 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes as Pakistan completed a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand.

Azam, when on 48, completed 1,000 runs in Twenty20 internationals in just 26 innings, bettering India’s Virat Kohli’s record of reaching the mark in 27 innings. Coincidentally, it was the India skipper’s birthday.

Azam’s rise has matched Pakistan’s elevation to the world number one ranking in Twenty20 internationals since making his debut against England at Old Trafford in 2016, when Sarfraz Ahmed took charge as captain.

Since then Pakistan have won 29 of their 33 Twenty20 internationals with only four defeats, taking their tally this year to 17 wins in 19 matches with two defeats.

“I knew I had broken Kohli’s record,” said Azam, who hit seven fours and two sixes.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 13:09 IST