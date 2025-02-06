Babar Azam 'loses phone and contacts', shares on social media; fans say 'This too shall pass'

Pakistan star Babar Azam, on Thursday, took to social media to say that he lost his phone and all his contacts and that he would get back to everyone he knows soon. However, fans on social media saw the funny side to the post, with most poking fun at the former Pakistan captain. Pakistan's Babar Azam is expected to open the innings in Champions Trophy.(AFP)

On Thursday evening, Babar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put the update. It read: “I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it.”

While few fans expressed concerns, calling for it to be returned, most took at a dig at the star batter saying, “This too shall pass,” the exact words Babar had written in support of Virat Kohli a few years back when the India batter was going through a difficult phase in his career.

Babar Azam gears up for Champions Trophy

Babar, who has predominantly been a middle-order batter in ODI cricket, is set to take up a new role as an opener in the impending Champions Trophy. The reason behind the big move was reportedly inspired by the success of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had shifted to the pole position from middle-order.

A reliable source told PTI that Aaqib Javed, senior selector and interim head coach of Pakistan, and fellow selectors had spoken to Babar about stepping in as opener once Saim Ayub was injured in a freak accident in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.

“A day after Saim got injured it became clear that he would be out of cricket for at least two months making him an unlikely starter for the Champions Trophy,” the source told PTI.

The source said the selectors had reminded Babar that Tendulkar’s career took a big upturn after he began to open the innings.

“The selectors told Babar they felt he could also emulate what Tendulkar had done as an opener as he had already opened a lot in T20 cricket,” he said.