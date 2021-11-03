Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan, the best T20 openers in the world

There is no way you could have missed the split screen montage of Mohammed Rizwan shadow practising on the left side and his real-time sledgehammering of India’s bowlers on the right side. Ambitiously pegged “Dream. Visualise. Execute” by the ICC, that video makes batting look ridiculously easy but Rizwan would be the first person to put his hand up and say it isn’t always so. Case in point is Tuesday’s match against Namibia where Pakistan were 59/0 at the halfway mark with Rizwan on 16 off 25. “I didn’t understand what was happening in the first six overs to be honest,” he said at the post-match media interaction. “I was struggling. Some balls were skidding, others were sliding, some inswinging, others outswinging. But instead of throwing away my wicket, I dug in.” Rizwan dug in alright, and then exploded, scoring 63 off the next 25 balls to guide Pakistan to 189/2. Another century partnership with Babar Azam, another convincing win, Pakistan are playing a brand of cricket that may take them the distance this T20 World Cup.

It shouldn’t take much convincing to make the argument that Pakistan right now have an opening combination that is the envy of every nation. Azam and Rizwan have now put on 826 runs together, at an average of 63.53 and a run rate of 8.54. That’s the highest scoring average not only among all 46 pairs to have opened for Pakistan at least four times but also among all T20I openers to have batted together at least 10 innings since the advent of this format. In just 14 innings, they have also equalled Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma’s record of four century partnerships in 52 innings. Rizwan and Azam have been a great pair for some time now. But where they have really impressed is in continuing that form at a high stakes tournament like the World Cup.

What makes these two click in conditions others are finding overwhelming? They don’t have impressive strike rates (Azam’s is 130 while Rizwan’s is 129.77). They are no natural power hitters either. They like biding their time assessing the pitch and waiting for the right time to make the bowlers pay. It’s a high-risk approach that leaves the middle-order very little time to undo a slow start should Azam and Rizwan fail to floor the accelerator, but as of now, it’s working wonders. In a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) video earlier this year, Rizwan and Azam were speaking about their communication after a 150-run stand that helped Pakistan score 231/6---their highest T20I total ever. “We took one or two overs and I began to charge, because my shots were coming off nicely, but Rizwan bhai, I thought, was struggling for a few balls, so I was conscious of not adding any extra pressure on him,” says Azam. In the same video, Rizwan talks about the importance of giving a heads-up to the partner should the situation warrant a change in shot-making. “The key thing about our partnership is that whenever one of us looks to start power-hitting, we go and ask our partner. So we get the confidence that the non-striker has backed our instinct, and I know that the captain (Azam) has given me his inputs, or vice-versa, on whether this is the time for power-hitting or it isn’t, and that eases the situation for both of us.”

Pitches may vary but both keep their communication simple. On the slower pitches of UAE, there is a conscious effort not to lose wickets in the Powerplays even if it means lowering the aim a bit. “Thankfully, we are cracking the code here whereas the rest of the world is still struggling with these conditions,” Azam said on Tuesday. “That’s because Babar and I complement each other well. We learn from each other. Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi are conditions where even if you play very well, you end up around 150 or 160. If you look at other teams in the Powerplay, teams are finishing around 35 for three or four. But our Powerplay ends around 40-42 without losing any wicket. Today, the conditions were tough, and their bowlers deserved credit because they used the pitch and bowled the right lengths. They gave us a tough time but everyone knows what a world-class player Babar is. We planned to take the game deep.”

That was the plan against India too. But so one-sided was the World Cup narrative before October 24---Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar coming closest with that stupendous 84-run opening stand in just 10 overs in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final---that executing the plan to perfection was nothing short of a daydream. Azam and Rizwan came to this World Cup riding an unassailable wave of confidence, having been the most prolific T20I opening pair since the beginning of this year. Another day, against a different opposition perhaps, Rizwan and Azam setting up a win was par for the course. But this was India. So they did the most important things right.

They didn’t let the frenzy get to them, neither were they swayed into any sort of hara-kiri by a defendable 152. The chase was broken up in achievable parts---settling for seven runs per over in the Powerplay, reaching 71 at the halfway mark, 100 in 77 balls and then scoring 50 in the next 29 balls, all the while preserving their wickets and slowly pushing India over the edge. Not many Pakistani batters have been able to achieve that so methodically against India in the last 20 years. Cricket has evolved rapidly. And on the fast lane, many have sacrificed basics for small-term gains. Not Azam and Rizwan. They don’t give a damn about strike rate. Instead, they are ready to toil to that zone where any target is achievable. It isn’t their aggression that is intimidating bowlers now. It’s their calm.