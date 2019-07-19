Bangladesh captain Mashtrafe Mortaza out of Sri Lanka ODIs due to injury

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been ruled out of their one-day international series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board (BCB) said on Friday. Fast bowler Mortaza sustained the injury during the team’s final net session at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka, with Bangladesh set to depart for Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been named captain for the three-match ODI series, which begins on July 26 in Colombo.

“Mortaza injured his left hamstring during training today,” BCB senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.

“It is a recurrent injury that could take around three to four weeks to recover from. Therefore, he is ruled out from participation in sporting activity for a month.”

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 22:36 IST