Bangladesh, Pakistan 2nd Test hit by rain; a draw likely

Updated on Dec 06, 2021 05:31 PM IST
AP | , Dhaka [bangladesh]

The third day of the second and final cricket Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was called off Monday due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled.

The announcement came about 90 minutes after the scheduled lunch break as there was no sign of an end to the rain that was caused by Cyclone Jawad. Rain has fallen heavily on each day of the match so far.

The third session of the first day was lost to rain and bad light and only 6.2 of 98 overs were possible on day two.

With more rain or thundershowers being predicted in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, a draw looks like the only possible result.

Pakistan, which opted to bat first, reached 188-2 in 63.2 overs with captain Babar Azam batting on 71 and Azhar Ali on 52.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, the visitors swept the three-match T20 International series.

 

