Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed

ANI |
May 07, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Bangladesh are confident that pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed will be fit to return to action for next month's ICC World Test Championship series in Sri Lanka. The Asian side will travel to Sri Lanka for a multi-format series that commences next month, with the two-match Test series the highlight as the teams start the next World Test Championship cycle.

Dhaka [Bangladesh], : Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is expected to make his international cricket comeback during the team's multi-format tour of Sri Lanka in June, after having played his last international match during the ICC Champions Trophy in February, the ICC's official website reported.

Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh are confident that pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed will be fit to return to action for next month's ICC World Test Championship series in Sri Lanka. The Asian side will travel to Sri Lanka for a multi-format series that commences next month, with the two-match Test series the highlight as the teams start the next World Test Championship cycle.

While Taskin has been battling an Achilles tendon injury and missed Bangladesh's recent two-match Test series at home against Zimbabwe, there is internal optimism that the right-armer will be fit to return to action next month and feature against Sri Lanka.

Taskin recently met with specialists in London to determine the next step in his recovery, and the 30-year-old was advised he would not need surgery to fix his troublesome area.

While Bangladesh's upcoming white-ball series against UAE and Pakistan has been deemed too soon for Taskin, it is hoped he will be fit to return in time to take on Sri Lanka with the first Test between the two teams taking place from June 17 in Galle.

"The specialists believe that a conservative, non-surgical approach is the best course of action for Taskin at this time," Bangladesh senior physician Debashish Chowdhury said via a statement as quoted by ICC.

"The rehabilitation programme is tailored to gradually restore his fitness and manage the tendon condition effectively. We are optimistic about his progress."

"Taskin is expected to regain match fitness by early June, pending successful completion of his rehabilitation," the statement concluded.

Taskin last featured for Bangladesh in a group stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and is considered a vital part of the team's pace attack in all formats.

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule

Tests

17-21 June, 1st Test, Galle25-29 June, 2nd Test, Colombo

ODIs

2 July, 1st ODI, Colombo5 July, 2nd ODI, Colombo8 July, 3rd ODI, Pallekele

T20Is

10 July, 1st T20I, Pallekele13 July, 2nd T20I, Dambulla16 July, 3rd T20I, Colombo.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On