cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Rain limits play on day 2 of 2nd test

  Just 6.2 overs from a possible 98 were possible as Pakistan resumed the day on 161-2 and reached 188-2 before the umpires called it a day.
Babar Azam and Azhar Ali in action on Day 2.(Twitter/PCB)
Babar Azam and Azhar Ali in action on Day 2.(Twitter/PCB)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 03:55 PM IST
AP | , Dhaka

The majority of play on day two of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was washed out due to persistent rain on Sunday.

Just 6.2 overs from a possible 98 were possible as Pakistan resumed the day on 161-2 and reached 188-2 before the umpires called it a day.

Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 71 with Azhar Ali on 52 at stumps.

Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions.

As the game started after the lunch session on Sunday, Babar resumed with a boundary through fine leg off pacer Khaled Ahmed, showing his intention to score quick runs.

Azhar also hit a boundary in the second ball he faced off pacer Ebadot Hossain.

He then struck two consecutive fours in Ebadot’s next over to reach his 34th test fifty off 126 balls just before rain forced the postponement.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who didn’t bowl on day two, remains Bangladesh's biggest threat with match figures of 2-49.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0.

