Explore
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi 43oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi430C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bangladesh vs USA Live Score: Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 09:00 PM

    May 28, 2024 8:07 PM IST
    Bangladesh vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 09:00 PM
    Bangladesh vs USA Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
    Bangladesh vs USA Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Bangladesh vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 28 May 2024 at 09:00 PM
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    Bangladesh squad -
    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 28, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Bangladesh vs USA Match Details
    Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between Bangladesh and USA to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 09:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Bangladesh vs USA Live Score: Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 09:00 PM

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes