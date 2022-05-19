Batting at the top and lower order are like two different games: Marcus Stoinis

"Now with Gautam (Gambhir), his high standards have been instilled in our training and mindsets, of taking ownership of your skills and game situation. In KL Rahul, we have a meticulous, calm and a players’ captain. He is great communicator. Andy (Flower) is similar to Ricky. We are yet to do this but he has promised we are going to practice some sweeps and reverse sweeps."

"I got to spend a couple of years with Ricky Ponting (at Capitals). He is the guy I talk to for all technical things about my batting but probably more for how he saw the game and situations and how he motivated the team and himself as a player.

In his quest to be the best, he says the IPL has made a big difference. "There's nothing else that compares to international cricket like the IPL. I would even say the IPL is equivalent to those World Cups. From learning to upskilling to talking to the best players and coaches, dealing with pressure. It’s a breeding ground to produce better cricketers."

“But I definitely have lost more games than I have won both as an individual and as a team in those situations. As much as you want to be there, you do need a few things like that semi-final to give you that extra motivation that you can do it and it’s all worth it…the losses, the criticism that you take are all worth it in the end."

When runs dry up, Stoinis, now a world champion, only needs to revisit last winter’s batting heroics when he and Matthew Wade absorbed the pressure of a big match run chase in the final overs of the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. "It’s a highlight of my career. A personal memory. I have never been someone who would shy away from being under pressure, to see the team home," he said.

“We practice game situations a lot. Most of my power comes from getting my basics right. A stable base, watching the ball on to the bat, playing it in the right spot with the right swing. It might look brutal and a bit primitive at times. But every time I look back when I have batted well, the focus on my basics and state of staying calm has allowed me to use my power which is quite natural to me.”

Stoinis has been scoring at a high strike-rate (151.55) but is yet to win a match with the bat. “It’s (finishing) a very hard skill and (only) the best in the world who do it. Someone like a MS Dhoni… that’s what a lot of us aspire to do in that type of position.”

“Whereas batting down the order you cannot have too many preconceived ideas until you actually get into the situation. The challenges of batting down the order are a lot more unpredictable.”

Stoinis has batted everywhere from No. 3 to 7. The designated finisher of the LSG batting unit, he is expected to walk out before the death overs and do his thing. “It feels like two different games at times,” he said. “At the top of the order you have to deal with the best bowlers and the swinging ball. But you also have a pretty clear game plan on how you want to play, what bowlers you want to target and how you want to pace yourself throughout the innings.

Cricketers with muti-tasking ability have been key to LSG’s success. “I personally think that is the way forward in T20 cricket," he said. “I do also think it is hard in this environment of franchise cricket where you are only together for a short period of time to find the right balance and decide how you want to structure that team. But I think we have put together arguably the best squad in the competition.”

In IPL 15, Stoinis has faced only 97 deliveries and bowl 42 balls in 10 matches. That’s facing 9.7 balls per match and bowling 4 balls per match. But the beauty about the T20 format is that can still be enough to make an impact. Take Wednesday’s LSG-KKR match. Stoinis did not get to bat, but successfully defended 4 runs in 3 balls bowling the final over against a rampaging Rinku Singh to capture a playoff berth for his franchise.

“Retentions were definitely exciting and rewarding. But by no means did it really mean anything because it’s all down to what you do on the park,” he said in an interview. “As much as these things are great honours and egos-trips, pretty quickly you learn as cricketers that you got to get back to the basics to take care of performance.”

While that gave an indication of Stoinis’ rising T20 stock, the all-rounder says he didn’t want to be distracted by such ‘ego-trips’.

