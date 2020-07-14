e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO

BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO

“Hemang Amin has been given the interim charge of CEO of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India),” a BCCI source told ANI.

cricket Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hemang Amin was already serving as BCCI’s IPL chief operating officer.
Hemang Amin was already serving as BCCI’s IPL chief operating officer.(File Photo/IPLT20)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin as the interim chief executive officer (CEO). “Hemang Amin has been given the interim charge of CEO of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India),” a BCCI source told ANI.

Last week, the apex body of cricket in India had accepted the resignation of its CEO, Rahul Johri. “Johri had tendered his resignation a few months back and it was accepted by India’s cricket governing body today,” a source within BCCI had told ANI.

Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO in 2016 when Shashank Manohar was the body’s president. The Indian cricket team has not played any form of cricket since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

International cricket returned to action last week after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic. West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test on the back of Shannon Gabriel’s exceptional bowling performance.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Big conspiracy’: Gehlot targets BJP as Rajasthan crisis intensifies
‘Big conspiracy’: Gehlot targets BJP as Rajasthan crisis intensifies
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In