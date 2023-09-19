'Mumbai lobby trying desperately to protect Sachin's record': BCCI blasted for resting Virat Kohli from Australia ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sheltered from criticism ever since chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced Team India's squad for the high-profile One Day International (ODI) series against Australia on Tuesday. World Cup 2023 hosts Team India will play a three-match ODI series against the five-time world champions which is set to be their final assignment before the ICC event. India have decided to rest batting icon Virat Kohli for the first two ODI of the Australia series.

Fans have slammed the BCCI after Kohli was rested for the 1st and 2nd ODIs of the Australia series (ANI-PTI)

Interestingly, skipper Rohit Sharma, run-machine Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have all been rested for the first two games of the ODI series between the former world champions. Premier batter Rahul will lead the Kohli-less side in the first two games of the series. Taking cognisance of the squad announcement, some fans and followers of the game lashed out at the BCCI for not naming Kohli in India's squad for the first two Australia ODIs.

BCCI blasted for resting Virat Kohli from Australia ODIs

"Virat Kohli rested for the first Two ODIs against Australia. Rohit Dravid and Whole Mumbai lobby is trying to save Sachin Tendulkar records," a fan slammed the apex cricket board of India on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Dirty politics. Being a Virat Kohli fan isn't easy," another fan added. Skipper Rohit and ex-captain Kohli will feature in the final ODI of the Australia series which is scheduled to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on September 27.

Kohli shattered Tendulkar's world record in Asia Cup

Kohli, who will be 35 in November, shattered Sachin Tendulkar's world record in the recently concluded edition of the Asia Cup. Kohli slammed a match-winning century against Pakistan in the blockbuster Asia Cup clash between the traditional rivals. Kohli became the fastest batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs in the Super 4 encounter of the continental tournament. Kohli reached 13k runs in 267 innings while Tendulkar took 321 to achieve the same ODI feat.

Ashwin returns as Rahul set to lead Kohli-less India

While a fit-again Rahul will be leading the Indian side in the first two ODIs, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been recalled for the three-game series. Spinners Ashwin and Washington Sundar are available for all three ODIs against Australia as all-rounder Axar Patel is nursing a hamstring injury. Axar's participation is subject to fitness although the all-rounder is picked for the 3rd ODI against Australia.

