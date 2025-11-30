BCCI breaks silence on rumours of Virat Kohli being asked to come out of Test retirement

Virat Kohli had the best response in store for his naysayers as he smashed a century in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Ever since his Test retirement, big questions have been raised about his future and whether there's enough fuel in his tank to continue through the grind until the 2027 World Cup. The 37-year-old silenced his critics by playing a 135-run knock of 120 balls, with 11 fours and 7 sixes. Virat Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year. (AFP)

As Kohli piled on the runs in Ranchi, the internet went into overdrive following reports of the former India batter being asked to come out of Test retirement. The rumours have been gathering steam following India's whitewash at the hands of South Africa earlier this month.

Several reports are circulating online, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may ask the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin to reconsider their retirements and contribute to Indian cricket in the longest format.

However, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has nipped the rumours in the bud, stating that no such conversation has been had with Kohli, and one shouldn't pay weight to such baseless rumours.

“What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened,” Saikia told AajTak.

Pietersen also reacts

On Sunday, even former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacted to the rumours, saying Rohit and Virat should be allowed to come out of Test retirement if they really want to play the longest format once again.

“I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very, very seriously,” Pietersen wrote.

“The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation, and if the biggest stars in the game want to play it again, they must play,” he added.

Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year following his poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He bid adieu to the longest format just days before the squad announcement for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The right-handed batter represented India in 123 Tests, smashing 29 centuries and he felt just a few runs short of the coveted 10,000-run mark.

Kohli's retirement came just days after Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests.