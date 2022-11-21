BCCI introduces digital payment system for players

In a welcome move, the BCCI introduced a digital interface that will allow players to raise invoices for monthly match fees and allowances from any location.

The Database Management System (ODMS) initiated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah promises to minimize paperwork of the kind that has led to delay in payments to players in the past, particularly at the association end. Earlier, players would have to wait for their state units to raise invoices at the completion of tournaments.

BCCI pays its domestic cricketers in a graded manner based on seniority and the new interface promises to effectively handle differential in match fees.

The BCCI, states and the players will be able to track the details of their invoices online and the payment status. State Associations can also raise their invoices for hosting fees and participation through the online system and track the payment process on the e-portal. MIS and auditable documents can also be generated electronically.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. ...view detail