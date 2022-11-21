Home / Cricket / BCCI introduces digital payment system for players

BCCI introduces digital payment system for players

cricket
Published on Nov 21, 2022 07:34 AM IST

The new interface promises to eliminate manual intervention and delay in player payments

BCCI logo(HT Photo)
BCCI logo(HT Photo)
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

In a welcome move, the BCCI introduced a digital interface that will allow players to raise invoices for monthly match fees and allowances from any location.

The Database Management System (ODMS) initiated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah promises to minimize paperwork of the kind that has led to delay in payments to players in the past, particularly at the association end. Earlier, players would have to wait for their state units to raise invoices at the completion of tournaments.

BCCI pays its domestic cricketers in a graded manner based on seniority and the new interface promises to effectively handle differential in match fees.

The BCCI, states and the players will be able to track the details of their invoices online and the payment status. State Associations can also raise their invoices for hosting fees and participation through the online system and track the payment process on the e-portal. MIS and auditable documents can also be generated electronically.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rasesh Mandani

    Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

Topics
bcci
bcci

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out