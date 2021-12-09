BCCI posts ‘Thank you Captain’ tweet for Virat Kohli a day after naming Rohit Sharma India’s ODI skipper

The BCCI on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for his contributions as India's ODI captain, highlighting the prolific batsman's qualities as the "leader" of the unit. Kohli made way for star opener Rohit Sharma, who was named the ODI skipper ahead of India's tour of South Africa.

Despite not leading the team to ICC silverware, Kohli walked off with impressive numbers as India's ODI skipper, having won 65 games out of 95 with a win percentage of 70.43. In 19 bilateral series India played under Kohli's captaincy, the side won 15.

"A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli!" wrote BCCI on Twitter.

A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination.



With 65 wins to his name, Kohli is fourth in the list of most ODI wins by an Indian captain. MS Dhoni tops the list with 110 wins, with Mohammad Azharuddin (90) and Sourav Ganguly (76) being the next two names. During his ODI captaincy sojourn, Kohli also notched up 5449 runs including 21 tons.

Though the Indian unit fared well under Kohli's leadership, it didn't manage to overcome the final hurdle in major ICC events. India lost to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and suffered defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The Men in Blue also had an unconvincing campaign in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, where they failed to book a spot in the final four.

Kohli had also relinquished the T20I captaincy, announcing his decision to step down from the role at the end of India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. While announcing his decision to step down from the T20I captaincy, Kohli had expressed his desire to lead the ODI side until the 2023 World Cup in India. The selection committee, however, decided to pass the baton to Rohit.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rohit now being assigned the ODI leadership completes the overhaul of the Indian white-ball setup. Rohit had recently India in the T20I series against New Zealand at home. He has also been promoted as the vice-captain of the Test side, replacing senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the role.