BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opens up on Virat Kohli's decision to step down from Test captaincy

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday opened up on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test captain. The 33-year-old made a sudden announcement on Twitter on Saturday evening, an announcement that came following the series defeat in South Africa and which was preceded by an array of public exchanges between him and the administrators of the BCCI.

However, while hailing his leadership tenure and backing Kohli to remain a crucial member of the Indian team, Ganguly clarified that this decision of stepping down from Test captaincy was a "personal one" and that the BCCI respects it.

"Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli," he tweeted.

Kohli had earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy after India's 2021 World Cup campaign. In December last year, BCCI had removed Kohli from from ODI captaincy, naming Rohit Sharma as the new white-ball skipper. Later, Ganguly had revealed in an interview that he had requested Kohli not to step down from T20I captaincy, which the 33-year-old had contradicted in a press-conference before Team India's departure for South Africa Test series and added that he was informed about the ODI captaincy only one and a half hour before the team selection meeting.

Kohli's statement triggered a storm in Indian cricket and the controversy stretched further till the end of December when BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma had reiterated Ganguly's words.

Overall, Kohli ended his tenure with fourth-most wins as Test captain - 40 wins and 11 draws in 68 matches.

