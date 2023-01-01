BCCI Review meeting key takeaways: Yo-Yo Test returns, 20 players shortlisted for ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday held the review meeting of Indian men's cricket team in Mumbai, which was attended by a host of BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Selection Committee Chetan Sharma.

Among the key points of discussion in the meeting was reviewing review India's performance at the T20 World Cup, which saw the Men In Blue crash out in the semifinals after being handed a 10-wicket drubbing by eventual champions England. Others issues such as player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length.

A shortlist of 20 players for the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India towards the end of the year, was also compiled in the meeting.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from the review meeting:

Yo-Yo Test returns: As per a BCCI press release: “The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.”

20 players shorlisted for ODI World Cup

Well this is interesting as BCCI has already shortlisted 20 potential players, who can be seen forming the India squad for the 2023 Men's World Cup. The BCCI will closely monitor these players, who will rotated accordingly in order to prepare them for the showpiece event, where India will look to end their ICC trophy drought.

The players might even have to sit out for a few IPL matches. BCCI stated: “Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.”

Workload management and NCA:

India dearly missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup due to injury. Deepak Chahar also kept coming in and out of the team despite spending a significant amount of time at the NCA. Keeping this in mind specific attention will be given to workload management, with NCA playing a key role in monitoring players fitness.

Emerging player: Another big update by BCCI was that “the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.”

No change in personnel

Despite both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid unable to provide desired results, which was expected of them, there won't be any change in personnel. Quoting a source close to the development, a report in Sportstar mentioned: ““The Board reviewed the performances in 2022 and also discussed the road ahead. There were no specific discussions on change in personnel.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON