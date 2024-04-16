New Delhi, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday showed complete empathy for a struggling Glenn Maxwell, saying the constant pressure of being a star RCB player got to him and he made the right call of taking an indefinite "mental and physical health" break from the game. Being one of RCB's big dogs, there was pressure on Maxwell: Ponting bats for mental well-being

For the second time in his career, Maxwell has taken a break of this nature.

The Australian himself asked to be rested from the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night following a string of low scores this season. "For someone like Glenn in that team , he being one of the 'Big Dogs' along with Virat, a lot of pressure comes on couple of players playing in that team. If they don't perform, the results tend to not follow them," Ponting, who has seen Maxwell from close quarters, told PTI in an exclusive interaction. RCB are currently last in the 10 team table with six defeats from seven games. "If you see what they have done in the tournament so far, pressure builds up on individual player as well. I read that article today morning that Glenn wants to step aside, just have a few games off and try and refresh," Ponting said, adding that every individual has its own coping mechanism. "Every individual is different right. Some guys would want to get going and push through that and get some runs on board and thus that will change their way of how they think about the game and some guys need to step back and have a break," the legendary Aussie and three-time World Cup winner explained. Ponting feels it becomes very important for the coach of a team to prioritize a player's mental well-being. "That's why one needs to be really understanding as a coach now that anyone who is around the cricket team, their health and well-being and welfare of the players is something you think about first." Ponting believes that for elite athletes, it is important to have their loved ones around them as they are central to their success and failure. "With more and more cricket being played, a lot of times you are away from home when you play international sport. You are away from all the things that make you happy, that certainly is the biggest part of what we do, coaching or playing.

"I am lucky to have my family now and I have had them here for a few weeks. It makes it a bit easier for me having spent a lot of time away from my family," Ponting added. On Monday, Maxwell came for the press conference and revealed that he himself volunteered for a break. "For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole" Maxwell said on Monday night. PTI

"I felt like I wasn't contributing with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it's a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares, and hopefully, someone can make that spot their own," he added.

