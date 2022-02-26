'Best batter of the team bats there like Ponting': Gavaskar explains why Kohli is 'ideal' replacement for Pujara at No.3

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that “best batsman of the team” Virat Kohli should bat at No.3, replacing veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped from the Indian Test side for the impending two-match series against Sri Lanka at home.

Pujara, along with Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma have been dropped for the home series that begins from March 4 onwards in Mohali, followed by the Day/Night Test in Bengaluru.

With Pujara out, India have quite a few options to look at for the vacant No.3 position, which includes Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and one between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. However, Gavaskar feels that Kohli should take the spot as the best batsman of the team bats at No.3, citing the example of Ricky Ponting.

“Ideally, Kohli should go at No.3. Because the best batsman you see...Ricky Ponting goes at 3. Joe Root bats at No.4, but I feel he will be batting at No.3 in West Indies. So the best batsman of the team is batting at No.3. He is capable of tackling the new ball in case there is an early wicket and he has also got the ability to up the tempo of the team has got off to a good start. So Kohli at three would be ideal,” he told India Today in an interview after the squad announcement for the Sri Lanka Test series.

The legendary batter also feels that if not Kohli then Vihari could be an option, who had played impressively in the tour of South Africa.

“Otherwise, you can look at Hanuma Vihari, who has done well in South Africa and showed a lot of courage,” he added.

Chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma, has advised the aforementioned veteran cricketers to play the Ranji Trophy and added that the "doors are open" for their return to the Test squad.

On his return to the domestic red-ball tournament, Pujara scored a duck and 91 in Saurashtra's opener against Mumbai in Ahmedabad.