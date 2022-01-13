Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ten days after announcing retirement Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws decision
cricket

Ten days after announcing retirement Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws decision

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had announced his retirement on January 3, 2022, with immediate effect.
Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa(AP/File Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ANI | , Colombo

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified the board to withdraw his retirement which he tendered to SLC.

Bhanuka had announced his retirement on January 3, 2022, with immediate effect.

"Pursuant to a meeting with Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth and Sports and after consulting with the National Selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation which he tendered to SLC on 3rd Jan. 2022, with immediate effect," the board said in an official statement.

Also Read | ‘Bhanuka Rajapaksa has lot more to give’: Malinga makes special ‘request’ after 30-year-old announces shock retirement

"In his letter to SLC withdrawing his resignation, he further states that he wishes to represent his country in the game he loves for the years to come," added the statement.

Rajapaksa has played 5 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Sri Lanka so far.

In ODIs, he has scored 89 runs with his highest score being 65.

RELATED STORIES

While in the shortest format, he has scored 320 runs with his highest being a knock of 77.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka cricket
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP