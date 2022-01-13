Home / Cricket / Ten days after announcing retirement Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws decision
cricket

Ten days after announcing retirement Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws decision

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had announced his retirement on January 3, 2022, with immediate effect.
Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa(AP/File Photo)
Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa(AP/File Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Colombo

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified the board to withdraw his retirement which he tendered to SLC.

Bhanuka had announced his retirement on January 3, 2022, with immediate effect.

"Pursuant to a meeting with Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth and Sports and after consulting with the National Selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation which he tendered to SLC on 3rd Jan. 2022, with immediate effect," the board said in an official statement.

Also Read | ‘Bhanuka Rajapaksa has lot more to give’: Malinga makes special ‘request’ after 30-year-old announces shock retirement

"In his letter to SLC withdrawing his resignation, he further states that he wishes to represent his country in the game he loves for the years to come," added the statement.

Rajapaksa has played 5 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Sri Lanka so far.

In ODIs, he has scored 89 runs with his highest score being 65.

While in the shortest format, he has scored 320 runs with his highest being a knock of 77.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka cricket
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out