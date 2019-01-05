Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Queensland, live score and updates

Preview: The Melbourne Stars have won two out of four matches and the Sydney Thunder have won three out of five matches in the Big Bash League so far. Sydney are in the third place, while Melbourne are in the fifth place in the standings. The Melbourne Stars won their last match against Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets, while Sydney Thunder beat Perth Scorchers by one run in their last match.

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Seb Gotch(w), Dwayne Bravo, Evan Gulbis, Liam Plunkett, Scott Boland, Adam Zampa, Michael Beer

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Shane Watson(c), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Sam Rainbird, Jonathan Cook, Fawad Ahmed

Follow live updates from the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder here -

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 12:39 IST