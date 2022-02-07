'Big example is how Malik, Hafeez contributed to Pakistan in T20 WC': 36-year-old star chalks out India comeback plan

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman is currently gearing himself up in Mumbai under the watchful eyes of his friend and mentor Abhishek Nayar, not for the impending mega-auction of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but to make a big comeback into the Indian limited-overs side. Citing examples of Pakistan cricketers in Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, Karthik believes that he can go for "another 3 to 4 years".

Karthik was among India's potential No.4 options in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup and a finisher option in T20I cricket following his Nidahas Trophy heroics. However, since the big event in England five years back, Karthik had fallen out of contention and was never picked for another Indian game.

But Karthik is determined to make a comeback and believes that it will begin with the T20Is.

"T20s will be the starting point for me. Obviously with a tournament like the IPL, you play against the best in the world and you get an opportunity to showcase your skills. As a middle order batter I can try and create an impact," he told PTI.

Citing examples of compatriot Shikhar Dhawan, who remains an active cricketer at the age of 36, and the veteran Pakistani duo of Malik and recently-retired Hafeez, both of whom are in their 40s, Karthik believes that one tends to get better in T20Is with age.

"Age is definitely not the thing that a lot of normal people look at it (for India comeback). Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run getter (in ODIs in South Africa) and we are the same age," he said.

"People tend to figure out, understand their body, the amount of cricket they can play and all of those reasons, like a big example was the way you know Shoaib Malik and Hafeez were able to contribute to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

"Experience is a very important factor in multi-nation tournaments. You could see that very evidently in the last few tournaments that have been held."

Talking about his plan and preparation for the big comeback, Karthik revealed that he is working on how to get better at the start of the innings.

"After every tournament, we sit down and reassess. After the Vijay Hazare (domestic one-day event), we sat down and figured out a couple of areas that we need to improve upon in terms of shot making.

"As soon as I enter within the first five balls, what are the kind of scoring opportunities that I can create for myself. When a fast bowler obviously comes on and tries to bowl into you, what are the opportunities in terms of shot-making that you need to pick?

"Another area is that if a spinner is bowling hard lengths and trying to take the ball away from you, then what are the kind of opportunities you can give yourself to score?

"So I have taken a microscopic view to work on those areas," said Karthik, who is also regularly playing domestic cricket and did well in the one-dayers for Tamil Nadu.