Bounce Back Bharat: Gautam Gambhir talks about ‘beating perception’ as a cricketer and politician in Chapter 1 of Fever Network initiative

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:43 IST

Fever Network, India’s leading radio network, recently launched its latest campaign – ‘Bounce Back Bharat - Radio’s Digital Conclave’, an initiative towards supporting nation building and spreading positivity via inspirational stories post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign aims to feature a series of e-conclaves with the who’s who of the Indian corporate world. The first chapter of this initiative went live on 15th August 2020 at 6 PM on brand’s social media. Fever FM’s RJ Sharat was the moderator, while the business leaders - Mr Ashutosh Pandey (MD & CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd), Ms Neha (Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India) and Mr Gaurav Dublish (Co-Founder, Wildcraft India) were on the panel along with the youth icon and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.

The e-conclave premiere became a monumental success with more than 180,000 live views across social media platforms. The webinar alone has garnered more than 410,000 views so far with a reach of 1.7 million on social media and is only continuing to grow.

The conclave covered varied experiences of Gambhir as a cricketer and now as a politician. While sharing his own bounce back story of revival of Kolkata Knight Riders in the year 2011, Gambhir says, “Beating perception is the toughest thing I have been doing in my life”. He had to break barriers first as a cricketer and then as a politician.

Unveiling the success mantra he followed to turnaround the team in a record time, he discloses “Big names never win you tournament, honesty wins you tournament”. For Gambhir, being honest to his work is of utmost importance and his mantra. Giving lessons to aspiring leaders, he says “3 most important principles for a leader are honesty, responsibility and credibility.”

Talking about the challenges he faced as a politician and earlier as cricketer, Gambhir commented how cricket was about bringing smiles on people’s faces, whereas politics is about transforming their lives. Politics has higher risk and higher reward where the biggest reward is making people’s lives better.

Watch the complete video on Fever FM's social handles to know more stories about the promise Gautam Gambhir made to Shah Rukh Khan when taking charge of Kolkata Knight Riders, MFCWL's CEO takeaway from the lockdown, the similarity between Pizza and cricket as told by Pizza Hut's Director and how Wildcraft chose India over China for their supplies.

Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and home to the most popular radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One, has been known for its campaigns focused towards bringing about a demonstrable change in society. Bounce Back Bharat goes a step ahead in further strengthening the network’s position in this space. The campaign went live on Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One’s social handles. The on-air listeners can also tune into the station frequencies to catch all the action on air.