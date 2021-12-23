IND vs SA: On comeback trail, Duanne Olivier wants to throw the first punch

Duanne Olivier had framed his Test baggy cap, never expecting to play for South Africa again. He featured in 10 Tests between 2017 and 2019, broke into the top-20 of the ICC bowling rankings but the feedback wasn’t so encouraging so he went to England with a Kolpak contract at Yorkshire. “I am going to ask if I can get a new one (cap), if I am playing. Otherwise, I will have to break the frame. It’s a huge one, with one of my t-shirts,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, Olivier, 29 is the first amongst Kolpak-returnees, to receive a Test recall. He is one of the seven fast bowlers chosen in the squad against India, but is likely to get the nod to team up with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in the first Test at Centurion following Anrich Nortje’s withdrawal due to injury.

Before he went away from international limelight, Olivier had a dream start, getting 48 wickets with a strike rate of 30 balls and at an average of 19.25. At home in 2018-19, he had got the Pakistani batters to hop effectively using his bouncer to deliver a Man of the Series performance of 24 wickets in three Tests. Despite this ability to peg back the batters, Olivier counts the outswinger to be his stock ball.

Switching lengths is the hardest task for a fast bowler, and a pre-requisite to become an all-weather quick. That’s where he counts his county stint to come in handy in making him a more complete bowler. “UK has improved me massively. I like to bowl short and South African lengths. You can’t always do that there, otherwise you will go for runs everywhere,” he recently told Cricket Fanatics Magazine YouTube channel. “My focus was to go fuller and keep intensity and there were times in the first season when it came out a bit floaty. In South Africa, 5 to 6 meters is the most effective areas. In UK it is perhaps 4 to 5 meters.”

Those slightly fuller lengths were key to Vernon Philander finishing with the best bowling figures (15 wickets, averaging 15.87) in the last series against India in 2017-18. Olivier could look to adopt a similar approach with an extra yard of pace. Other than a tour to England, the tall pacer has played all his Test cricket against sub-continental teams –Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. He calls the next one against India to be “the biggest series” he will play in. “They are No 1 for a reason. They haven’t won here, so they want to come and win. We don’t want that to happen. In context of cricket in South Africa, it’s a massive series,” he said.

“Personally, when I have bowl to Kohli, it will be tough, but exciting. You are bowling to probably top four batters in the world. For me, it’s like making a statement. That we are here to compete and we won’t just roll over. For me it’s important that you throw the first punch, to make them know that you are here.”

That competitive streak came out in his YouTube interview. “People ask me who I look up to. It could be Allan Donald, Dale Steyn. But what I really look up to is spells. The movie I look up to is Fire in Babylon. Fire with fire. It was hostile. To me that’s everything,” he said. “The spell Donald bowled to Mike Atherton at the Wanderers (1995). The spell Steyn bowled to Brad Haddin at Port Elizabeth (2014). Mitch Johnson, in a way, bringing fear to the batter. It may not be to him, but that’s what it is in my mind.” On the comeback trail, with a feeling “similar to a debut game, with nerves shooting through the roof”, Olivier is looking to rediscover that space where he can run in looking to intimidate batters.

