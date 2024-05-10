Dharamsala [India], : Following his side's 60-run win over Punjab Kings , Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis lauded his team for showing fine character to turn their season around. "Boys have shown character to turn it around...": RCB skipper Faf following win over PBKS

A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab Kings for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win at Dharamsala on Thursday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Faf said, "That was a good game. We have scored 200-plus in the last five or six games. We have had good conversations, we were making the same mistakes over and over again. We needed aggression with the bat. We just spoke about taking wickets. We have 6-7 options in the bowling department. You need some form on your side. A bit of luck is also required. We had a few guys looking for wickets and runs at the start of the tournament. The boys have shown character to turn it around. Everyone has chipped in with runs and the bowlers are taking wickets. For us it is important to focus on ourselves."

Coming to the game, PBKS opted to field first after winning the toss. After the dismissal of skipper Faf Du Plessis and Will Jacks early, Virat and Rajat Patidar steadied the RCB's ship with a 76-run stand, keeping the strike rate high. Then, a fine knock by Cameron Green and his 92-run stand with Virat powered RCB to 241/7 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Vidwath Kaverappa also did fine on his debut.

In the run-chase of 242 runs, Rilee Rossouw , Shashank Singh and Jonny Bairstow looked dangerous, but lost their wickets on crucial stages.The rest of the batters could not really put up a fight and lost the game by 60 runs as PBKS bundled out for 181 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was the top bowler for RCB with 3/43. Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Swapnil Singh also took two wickets.

RCB is in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

