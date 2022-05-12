Brendon McCullum appointed head coach of England Test team

England have appointed Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, as head coach of the men's cricket Test team on a four-year-deal. McCullum, currently, coaching the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, will begin his first England assignment against New Zealand at Lord's on June 2.

"In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present. and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on," McCullum said.

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can’t wait to get started."

McCullum has no coaching experience in First-Class cricket but his captaincy credentials are second to very few. It was under his leadership that New Zealand became a force to reckon with as he took the BlackCaps to the 2015 World Cup final. McCullum, who retired in 2019, played 101 Tests for New Zealand during a 12-year-long career. As England usher into the McCullum-Ben Stokes era, the former New Zealand captain had wonderful words for the newly-appointed Test captain.

"Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us," added McCullum.

McCullum succeeds Chris Silverwood in the coaching role as Rob Key, the newly-appointed managing director of cricket at ECB expects a new era for England under McCullum and Stokes.

"It has been a real privilege to get to know Brendon and understand his views and vision for the game. He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better, and I believe he is the person to do that for England's red-ball cricket. I believe in Brendon and Ben Stokes - a formidable coach and captain partnership. Time for us all to buckle up and get ready for the ride," said Key.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON