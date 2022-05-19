Brendon McCullum's last press conference as KKR head coach is of gold standard

In what was his last press conference as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum answered all the questions as candidly as possible. The former New Zealand captain is set to fly to England to start his journey as the red-ball coach of the Ben Stokes-led side, which obviously will end his three-year-long association with KKR as the side's head coach. KKR were unable to give McCullum the perfect farewell as they lost a last-ball thriller to Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai but McCullum said he was incredibly proud of the efforts of his players.

"I've had a great time over the last few years. I think we've played some great cricket this year. I'll follow this moving forward I know they are in really good hands with the support staff and Shreyas as captain so yeah, watch out for KKR next year," McCullum said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

KKR finished with 12 points in 14 league games in this year's IPL. They were the runner-ups last year.

McCullum, who had also represented KKR as a player, hailed IPL for giving opportunities to youngster across the globe to showcase their talent.

"I have loved it (time in IPL). It's been 3 years now and all 3 years have been in bubbles. I'm personally thankful to all parties involved for hosting IPL in between a pandemic. It has given the fans something to hold on to. It's just a wonderful tournament, the biggest league in the world. It gives opportunities to some incredibly good talent. And as a coach to be able to be a part of it and give some of the guys the freedom to go out there and play with a positive attitude is something I'm forever grateful for," he said.

The former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter was mighty impressed with Rinku Singh's performance.

“I’m heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England, but I’ll be following the KKR boys and, particularly, Rinku. I really wish them all the best,” McCullum added.

Rinku smashed 40 off 15 balls but got out when KKR needed 3 runs off 2 balls. The left-hander hit four sixes and two fours in an incredible display of power-hitting.

“Rinku’s is an incredible story, a man around the IPL for five years. He sat on the sidelines for so long and worked so hard, he has had to wait for his opportunity, he got it late in the tournament and he’s taken it,” McCullum said.

“He plays the game for all the right reasons that I love as a coach and as a fan of cricket as well. Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we’ll see him progressing. Not too many people can bat like Rinku did and be able to pull games out of the fire. Really pleased for him,” he stated.

