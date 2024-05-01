Mumbai [India], : Former Australian pace great Brett Lee said that the Lucknow Super Giants management has mismanaged the injury of their young pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who made his return to action following a side strain injury but faced fitness concerns yet again near the end of his bowling spell. Brett Lee slams LSG management for mismanagement of Mayank Yadav's injury

Mayank, who shocked and impressed fans and experts alike with his speed above 150 kmph, accuracy and control earlier this season, suffered an abdominal strain three games deep into his IPL debut campaign against the Gujarat Titans on April 7. Following a break of five games, Mayank made his return to action against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He bowled with great speed, often crossing the 140 kmph mark and even took a wicket. However, he could not finish his spell as he walked off the field with just five balls left. He ended with figures of 1/31 in 3.1 overs.

Following the game, Lee, a JioCinema IPL expert, said that a side strain takes atleast four to six weeks to get right, but the team management rushed him back into the side within a span of three weeks.

"A side strain or whatever they are calling it, normally takes at least four to six weeks to even come right. We do not know the depths of how big a strain it was but for somebody who is pushing the limits of their body by bowling 150 kmph, that is not good management at all. His first game coming back and getting injured, has to directly be on the leadership and the medical staff of the Lucknow Super Giants. The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he has brought... You wish he got the right advice, so he does not have to go through and absorb this," said the Aussie pace legend.

In four games of IPL 2024, Mayank has taken seven wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98, with the best bowling figures of 3/14 so far.

Head coach Justin Langer provided an update on Mayank's injury and said the pacer felt sore in the same spot where he suffered the strain.

While speaking after the match, Langer said that earlier, Mayank had a perfect rehab and bowled without any pain during the practice. The LSG head coach added that the pacer will have scans on Wednesday.

"Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab has been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few weeks or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow," Langer said on Mayank Yadav's injury.

Following the game, LSG skipper KL Rahul also said that Mayank faced in his side after the first ball of his final over and he felt it would be best to "not risk him" for the next five balls as a precaution.

"I have not really spoken to him. He had slight pain in his side and after the first ball, he said that there was a bit of pain. I thought there was no need to risk it, he is still a young lad. It is not just the pace. In this game, he showed he has more skills than bowling 150-plus. The more he plays, the more he will learn when to bowl what. Right now, we have given him a free hand to just enjoy himself and bowl what he wants," Rahul said in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera , Ishan Kishan and Tim David tried their best, but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is at the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. MI is at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.

