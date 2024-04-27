 Brewers LHP Wade Miley needs Tommy John; career in jeopardy | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Brewers LHP Wade Miley needs Tommy John; career in jeopardy

Reuters |
Apr 27, 2024 09:01 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-MILEY

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his 2024 season and potentially his career.

Brewers LHP Wade Miley needs Tommy John; career in jeopardy
Brewers LHP Wade Miley needs Tommy John; career in jeopardy

The future is cloudy, but Miley, 37, said he is not ruling out a comeback.

"I just have to keep my head down and move forward and find other ways to be impactful in the clubhouse and around the fellas, and at the same time working to try to get back next year," Miley said. "That was the hardest thought when you first get the news, like, ‘Dadgum, I'm 37 years old and who knows what's next?' "

Miley said it's a career milestone his "first time going under the knife."

"I always said I want to go out on my own and I still feel like I've got more in the tank," Miley said. "I'm weirdly kind of excited. Let's get this thing fixed and maybe I can pitch without pain for a little bit."

Miley was dealing with a left shoulder issue during spring training and made his season debut April 10. His most recent outing was a loss to the San Diego Padres on April 16, in which he gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in three innings. He said he could not pinpoint a moment or a pitch that made the difference.

Miley went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts for the Brewers in his third season with the club. He played one season for Milwaukee in 2018 and returned last year.

Across 317 career games for the Arizona Diamondbacks , Boston Red Sox , Seattle Mariners , Baltimore Orioles , Houston Astros , Cincinnati Reds , Chicago Cubs and Brewers, Miley is 108-99 with a 4.07 ERA. He has thrown 1,361 strikeouts in his career and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2012.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / Brewers LHP Wade Miley needs Tommy John; career in jeopardy
© 2024 HindustanTimes
