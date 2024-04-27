Joey Ortiz delivered a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-6 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Brewers rally for 11-inning victory over Yankees

Pinch runner Owen Miller advanced to third on Brice Turang's leadoff flyout to open the 11th against Michael Tonkin , who was claimed on waivers by the Yankees from the Mets on Thursday. Ortiz then lined the game-winner to left.

The Yankees failed to score in the top of the 11th when pinch runner Jahmai Jones was thrown out trying to come home from third on a one-out comebacker to the mound.

Jared Koenig pitched the final two innings for the victory.

Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees ahead 6-5 by leading off the 10th with a pinch-hit RBI double. The Brewers tied it in the bottom half William Contreras advanced to third on a passed ball and Willy Adames followed with an RBI single.

The Yankees tagged Brewers starter Colin Rea for three homers in the first four innings for a 5-4 lead.

Trent Grisham's three-run shot put the Yanks in front 5-4 in the fourth. Oswaldo Cabrera singled with two outs and Austin Wells walked. Grisham then sent a 2-2 pitch 404 feet to right for his first homer of the season.

The Brewers tied it 5-5 in the sixth when Gary Sanchez doubled to open, chasing starter Luis Gil. Ron Marinaccio relieved and Sanchez advanced on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee offset two early solo homers with a pair of two-run shots.

Blake Perkins followed a one-out single in the third by Rhys Hoskins with his third homer to put the Brewers up 4-2.

Ortiz, acquired in the February trade that sent pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, brought Milwaukee even at 2-2 in the second with his first career homer following a one-out single by Brice Turang.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead off solo homers in each of the first two innings.

Juan Soto sent an 0-1 pitch 398 feet to left-center for his seventh homer with one out in the first. Alex Verdugo added his third homer with one out in the second.

