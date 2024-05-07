Dharamsala [India], : The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala witnessed a momentous event on Monday as India's first-ever hybrid pitch was unveiled in the presence of Arun Dhumal, Chairman, Indian Premier League , Paul Taylor, former England international cricketer and SIS's International Cricket Director, along with esteemed dignitaries from the association. "Building another avenue of growth...": IPL chairman Dhumal bats for hybrid cricket pitches in India

This development marks a significant milestone in Indian cricket and is expected to impact the quality of the sport played on Indian pitches. The introduction of the SISGrass hybrid pitch, which combines natural grass with other artificial materials, stands as a testament to Indian Cricket's continuous commitment of enhancing the quality of cricket infrastructure, thereby elevating the playing experience for both players and spectators, as per an HPCA release.

Speaking during the unveiling, Dhumal, Chairman, IPL, said, "I am thrilled to witness the inauguration of India's first hybrid pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. This remarkable development showcases the progressive spirit that is driving Indian cricket forward. By adopting innovative solutions like the ICC-approved hybrid pitches, we are not just ensuring a sustainable future for the sport, but also building another avenue for growth."

Mr. Dhumal further added: "The HPCA's relentless commitment to advancements like introducing hybrid pitches, LED flood lights, and the SIS Air System demonstrates their leadership in creating a world-class cricketing infrastructure. Adopting these latest innovations will ensure Indian cricket can seal its position as a global sporting powerhouse while also setting a template for other countries to follow."

Taylor, SIS's International Cricket Director, said, "We extend our sincere appreciation to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association for collaborating with us on this pioneering project. We are pleased to announce the successful installation and implementation of hybrid cricket pitches at the iconic Dharamshala Stadium. As a BCCI-approved initiative, this encourages us to set the stage for further explorations of hybrid pitches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. We aim to expand opportunities that strengthen cricket at the grassroots level for more participation and ensure that our pitches can endure the game's rigours."

SISGrass invested in India after the International Cricket Council allowed the use of hybrid surfaces for T20 and 50-over competitions. Following the successful installation across English cricket grounds, hybrid pitches, approved for T20 and 50-over competitions, will be used for four-day County Championship matches beginning this year.

