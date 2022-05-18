'Can do unreal things. What a player': Twitter on fire as KL Rahul crosses 500 runs in 5th consecutive IPL season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul decided to play second fiddle to a marauding Quinton de Kock on Wednesday against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match but the 30-year-old's sensational form was testified by the fact that the innings helped him cross 500 runs for the season. It is also the fifth consecutive time that Rahul has crossed the mark, making him the first Indian to do so. (More IPL News)

Rahul's unbeaten 68 off 51 balls took his tally to 537 runs for the season. He has got there in 14 innings, batting at an average of 48.82 and strike rate of 135.26.

Rahul is also now tied in second place for most 500-plus tallies with RCB great AB de Villiers, former RCB captain Virat Kohli and PBKS's Shikhar Dhawan. Delhi Capitals' David Warner tops the list, having reached the mark six times. Warner is currently on 427 runs for the season with at least one more left to play and so the Australia could widen the gap between himself and the chasing pack.

Fans were all praise for the LSG captain after he crossed the mark.

Another ipl season another 500 runs for the run machine KL Rahul.All those runs have come at a strike rate of 136 which is not less by any means.Sublime class 👏👏 — Prasanna (@prasannalara) May 18, 2022

KL Rahul completed 500 runs for the 5th consecutive year in IPL. 🔥😎



Man Of KLass🔥🤩#KLRahul @klrahul #LSG pic.twitter.com/DbyKNJ1rBv — KLRAHUL TRENDS™ (@KLRahulTrends_) May 18, 2022

After Virat Kohli, I'll watch cricket for KL Rahul. — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) May 18, 2022

659 runs in IPL 2018.

593 runs in IPL 2019.

670 runs in IPL 2020.

626 runs in IPL 2021.

503* runs in IPL 2022.



KL Rahul is on a roll in the IPL - totally in different league in terms of consistency. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2022

De Kock and Rahul themselves smashed several records as they made their way to an unbeaten opening stand of 210 runs. At the other end, De Kock finished unbeaten on a swashbuckling 140 off 70 balls, having reached his century in 16 balls.

The score took the South African to third on the Purple Cap table with Rahul and Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler above him. De Kock also crossed 500 runs for the season and his tally currently stands at 502 at an average of 38.62 and strike rate of 149.40.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON