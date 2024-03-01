Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Canada vs Scotland Live Score: Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 11:30 AM
    Live

    Canada vs Scotland Live Score: Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 11:30 AM

    Mar 1, 2024 10:32 AM IST
    Canada vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 11:30 AM
    Canada vs Scotland Live Score, Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
    Canada vs Scotland Live Score, Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Canada vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 01 Mar 2024 at 11:30 AM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    Canada squad -
    Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Kaleem Sana, Udhaya Bhagwan
    Scotland squad -
    Andrew Umeed, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Scott Currie

    TOSSMatch 2Dubai
    SCOSCOScotland
    CANCANCanada
    Toss won by CAN and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 1, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Canada vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Canada and Scotland to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes