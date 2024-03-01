Canada vs Scotland Live Score: Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 11:30 AM
Canada vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 01 Mar 2024 at 11:30 AM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Canada squad -
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Kaleem Sana, Udhaya Bhagwan
Scotland squad -
Andrew Umeed, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Scott Currie
Canada vs Scotland Match Details
Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Canada and Scotland to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.