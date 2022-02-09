'Can't believe he was caught behind. He is low on confidence': Former India batter dissects Virat Kohli wicket in 2nd WI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was troubled by a short-ball ploy from the West Indies bowlers in the lung-opener of the three-match ODI series. He managed to score just eight runs off four deliveries in the previous game and the 33-year-old mercurial batter extended his lean patch with the bat, departing for just 18 in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

In an attempt to drive Odean Smith's good length delivery, Kohli got a thick edge and Shai Hope made no mistake behind the stumps. His short-lived stay at the crease extended the wait for his 71st international hundred, which has been in the waiting for over two years now.

There have been many discussions about the change in Kohli's batting approach and mindset as well. Former India international Mohammad Kaif has also weighed in on the issue, saying it was hard to see someone like Kohli getting caught behind in white-ball cricket. Kohli last year was caught behind stumps in nine successive overseas Test innings.

Widely regarded among the finest batters in the modern era, Kohli has got over 12,000 runs in the ODI format at an average of 58.53. He's also got 43 tons in 250 innings in the 50-over format.

"He had got out while trying to pull in the previous game. In this match, we saw that his foot didn't come forward in time. He was dismissed in a similar fashion against James Anderson in England but I can't believe he was caught behind in white-ball cricket," said Kaif on Star Sports in the mid-innings show.

"Credit to the bowler but Kohli has got over 12,000 ODI runs to his name. We have seen bowlers setting up a batter in this manner... but Kohli would have hit it for a boundary towards mid-off in his heydays. It seems like he's low on confidence at the moment," he further added.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also echoed similar sentiments and dissected Kohli's dismissal. "He was expecting a short delivery and messed up the footwork... and nicked it to the keeper. Otherwise, it would have been a boundary."

After Kohli's departure, Suryakumar Yadav, who top-scored with 64, and KL Rahul, who made 49, put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the Indian innings. Deepak Hooda added 29 towards the end but fell prey to Jason Holder. In the end, India managed a paltry 237 for nine in 50 overs to set visitors a 238-run target.