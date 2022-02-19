'Can't run him out like that Polly': Stump mic catches Kohli's epic response as Pollard attempts to outwit Rohit – Watch

Ever since Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's captain, his epic one-liners have gone limited. With Kohli no longer captain, the cameras don't focus on him as much, which in turn means that his gems now go unnoticed more of the times. The only two times Kohli came into focus in the last month is when he brought out the cradle celebration upon completing his fifty in South Africa and when he put on his dancing shoes during the West Indies ODIs.

However, during the second T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kohli's fans caught a glimpse of their favourite cricketer dishing out a gem of a line to West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as he attempted to run out his counterpart and Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma.

The incident took place in the eight over of the Indian innings. Off the third ball, Kohli tried to tuck the ball powerfully but the ball deflected off Rohit and went on behind the stumps at the bowler end. Pollard, who was fielding at midwicket, thought he had a chance to catch Rohit off-guard and tried to run him out. Obviously, since Rohit was never out of his crease there was no chance of that happening.

And that is when the stump mic caught Kohli saying to Pollard, "Can't run him out like that Polly", followed by a smile by Rohit at the non-striker’s end.

Rohit and Kohli had the opportunity to bring up 1000 runs in partnerships in T20Is but fell nine short of it. After Ishan Kishan was dismissed cheaply, Rohit and Kohli added 49 runs for India's second wicket before West Indies broke through. Chase eventually dismissed Rohit for 19 but Kohli went on to notch up a 30th half-century to steady India's innings. In the end, it was his and Rishabh Pant's fifty, along with a handy cameo of 33 off 18 balls from Venkatesh Iyer, that lifted India to 186/5.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell registered half-centuries of their own which brought the West Indies close, but with 29 needed off the final two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel delivered brilliant last two overs. Bhuvneshwar conceded just 4 runs off the penultimate over and even though Harshal got smacked for two sixes in the last over, he remained calm and sealed the match and the series for India.