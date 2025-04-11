Menu Explore
"Can't see him play in immediate future...": Key on Stokes' white-ball career

ANI |
Apr 11, 2025 11:39 AM IST

Key was speaking on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

London [UK], : Speaking on star all-rounder Ben Stokes' future in white-ball cricket, England team's managing director Rob Key said that "he cannot see him playing it in the immediate future." he said the focus currently lies on Test cricket and restoring his full workload as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

"Can't see him play in immediate future...": Key on Stokes' white-ball career

Speaking on the podcast, as posted by the Sky Sports Cricket X handle, Key said, "I cannot see him playing in the immediate future. So the whole point with Ben is now he just actually Neil Colleen, our bowling coach , was working with him last week or a few days ago, and he started his bowling at 75 percent. And that's the focus."

Key also acknowledged that newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook is keen on having someone of Stokes' level white-ball cricket but asserted for that, he will have to be in the "best condition physically and be able to get through".

"You know, he has not played a game . So our focus with Ben is that Zimbabwe test and him getting ready and playing as that full role that he does. Not only is a brilliant captain, but batsman also being able to play as that fourth bowler, you know, play in that proper all-rounder role."

Key also said that if it all goes well, there is T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year and he could have a chance at it as well.

"But there is no point me sitting here now and saying that he will definitely be in that because there is so much cricket to go from it. But as far as we are concerned, no one's really out of it. If you are in if you are playing as well as you possibly can, if you are one of the best players in the country and you are fit and in the best condition possible, there is no reason why you cannot come in and you can do those things that Harry has sort of said, then anyone can come in," he concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

